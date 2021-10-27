Watch

NAIA volleyball rankings: Providence rises to No. 8, Montana Tech stays at No. 17

Posted at 3:18 PM, Oct 27, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Providence volleyball team has once again reached a new highest national ranking in program history, coming in at No. 8 in the fifth edition of the 2021 NAIA Women's Volleyball Coaches Top 25 Poll.

The Argos (19-2, 6-0) have won 12 in a row. The team currently has a 6-1 record against teams ranked in the Top 25, and are 7-2 when teams that are receiving votes are included

Montana Tech (17-8, 3-3) remains at No. 17.

RANKLAST TIMESCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES]RECORDPOINTS
11Jamestown (N.D.) [16]26-0557
22Viterbo (Wis.) [4]31-1545
33Missouri Baptist20-2524
44Park (Mo.)22-2505
56Midland (Neb.)21-4474
67Marian (Ind.)28-0471
75Corban (Ore.)23-1462
89Providence (Mont.)19-2431
911College of Saint Mary (Neb.)23-3406
1012Life (Ga.)26-1394
118Bellevue (Neb.)18-5393
1213Eastern Oregon21-5354
1310Central Methodist (Mo.)24-5352
1414Northwestern (Iowa)16-7333
1515Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.)21-7292
1616Dordt (Iowa)15-7266
1717Montana Tech17-8259
1819Columbia (Mo.)25-7250
1920Ottawa (Ariz.)18-2238
2024Grand View (Iowa)20-12226
2122Indiana Wesleyan19-3222
2221Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)18-5168
23NRBushnell (Ore.)17-5156
2425Embry-Riddle (Ariz.)20-5124
2518Taylor (Ind.)24-6122

Dropped from the Top 25: Doane (Neb.)

Receiving Votes: Concordia (Neb.) 116, Dakota State (S.D.) 52, Oregon Tech 46, Texas Wesleyan 38, Saint Xavier (Ill.) 36, Doane (Neb.) 29, Westmont (Calif.) 24, Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) 19, Wayland Baptist (Texas) 10, IU South Bend (Ind.) 9, Ottawa (Kan.) 5, St. Thomas (Fla.) 5

