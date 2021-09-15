NAIA volleyball rankings: Providence stays put at No. 10, Montana Tech up to No. 15

The University of Providence volleyball team stayed put at No. 10 in the second edition of the 2021 NAIA Women's Volleyball Coaches' Top 25 Poll that was released on Wednesday.

The No. 10 ranking is the highest in school history for UP. The Argos (9-2) come off a road trip in Arizona, where the team went 2-1 this past weekend. The Argos lost their first match to No. 11 Bellevue, before defeating No. 20 Ottawa University Arizona and Embry-Riddle, who is receiving votes in the national poll.

Montana Tech (9-2) rose from No. 17 to No. 15, despite having not played since Sept. 4.

Carroll College (7-5) received votes in the poll.

All Frontier Conference teams return to action at the Frontier Conference Preseason Tournament in Havre starting on Friday, Sept. 17.

RANK LAST TIME SCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES] RECORD POINTS 1 3 Midland (Neb.) [20] 14-0 591 2 2 Jamestown (N.D.) 11-0 565 3 9 Viterbo (Wis.) 16-1 558 4 1 Missouri Baptist [1] 9-2 535 5 5 Dordt (Iowa) 10-1 510 6 4 Park (Mo.) 7-2 490 7 7 Corban (Ore.) 10-0 487 8 13 Marian (Ind.) 12-0 441 9 8 Northwestern (Iowa) 8-2 427 10 10 Providence (Mont.) 9-2 420 11 12 Bellevue (Neb.) 7-2 409 12 11 Central Methodist (Mo.) 9-2 372 13 20 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 9-2 354 14 14 Eastern Oregon 8-4 352 15 17 Montana Tech 9-2 321 16 16 Indiana Wesleyan 6-1 319 17 23 College of Saint Mary (Neb.) 14-2 277 18 NR Life (Ga.) 15-1 232 19 6 Concordia (Neb.) 6-5 231 20 NR Ottawa (Ariz.) 8-1 216 20 NR Columbia (Mo.) 12-4 216 22 25 Bethel (Ind.) 14-2 206 23 19 Oklahoma City 5-4 157 24 21 Grand View (Iowa) 4-8 143 25 15 Westmont (Calif.) 8-5 113

Dropped from the Poll: Ottawa (Kan.), IU Kokomo (Ind.), Southern Oregon

Receiving Votes: Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 92, Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) 90, Ottawa (Kan.) 74, Texas Wesleyan 47, Taylor (Ind.) 37, Madonna (Mich.) 37, Bushnell (Ore.) 37, Carroll (Mont.) 30, Evangel (Mo.) 18, Life Pacific (Calif.) 14, IU Kokomo (Ind.) 7, SAGU (Texas) 4, Oregon Tech 3

