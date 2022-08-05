Name of man killed in Glacier National Park fall released

WEST GLACIER - Authorities have released the name of the Florida man who died last month while climbing at Glacier National Park.

Bob Biondi, 79, of Lutz, Florida died on July 25 of a fall on Rising Wolf Mountain in the Two Medicine Valley.

MTN News

Two Bear Air transported Lutz to Two Medicine Ranger Station where ALERT was standing by for patient care.

Biondi was then declared deceased by ALERT personnel.

"Park staff would like to thank the Glacier County Sherriff’s Office, ALERT, and Two Bear Air for their assistance and would also like to express their deepest condolences to the family," a statement reads.