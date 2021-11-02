Watch

Actions

Name of woman killed in crash near Ronan released

items.[0].image.alt
MTN News
Ronan Fatal Crash Map
Posted at 11:23 AM, Nov 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-02 15:30:54-04

RONAN — Authorities have released the name of the woman who died in an Oct. 26 crash that happened near Ronan.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell reports 37-year-old, Emily Pinkston, of Ronan died in the one-vehicle crash that happened on Timberlane Road east of Ronan.

A 4-year-old child in the car was hurt in the crash and was transported to Logan Health in Kalispell.

The body of the victim was examined by the State Medical Examiner to assist the Lake County Sheriff/Coroner’s Office in determining the cause of death, according to a news release.

The Montana Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader