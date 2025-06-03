Authorities search for Washington father after daughters found dead

Authorities are searching for a missing Washington man whose three daughters were found dead Monday.

The Wenatchee Police Department reported that the search for 32-year-old Travis Decker is underway in Chelan County.

Police responded last week to reports of a civil complaint when the girls' mother reported her daughters did not return after a planned visitation with Decker, according to KREM in Spokane.

Officers began working to find out where the daughters, ages nine, eight and five, were, along with their father.

Police said Decker was believed to be living out of a white 2017 GMC Sierra pickup, which was last seen heading west on Highway 2 from Wenatchee on May 30.

KREM reported that Washington State Patrol was contacted Friday night for an Amber Alert request, but Wenatchee Police said it did not meet the required criteria. An Endangered Missing Person Alert was issued instead.

WSP and Wenatchee Police believed that Decker and the three girls were still in Chelan County. They eventually narrowed the search to an area near Leavenworth on June 2nd.

Law enforcement later found Decker's car unoccupied near the Rock Island Campground.

Other officers searched the immediate area and found the bodies of the three missing girls.

Decker is wanted for three counts of first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping. Police do not know if Decker is armed, but he may still pose a significant risk, according to police.

Anyone with information on Decker's whereabouts since May 30 and his current location is asked to call 911 immediately. Police are asking people not to attempt to approach or contact Decker due to safety concerns.

Decker is 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighs 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police said Decker was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt and dark shorts.

-Reporting by KREM-TV included in this report