USDA issues 'Public Health Alert' for contaminated ground beef

WASHINGTON D.C. — The United States Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Services (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for contaminated beef products. In a press release issued on April 20, the USDA reports ground beef products may be contaminated with E. coli O157:H7.

FSIS is issuing this public health alert to ensure that consumers are aware that these products should not be consumed. A recall was not requested because the products are no longer available for purchase.

The raw ground beef items were produced on March 28, 2024. The products have a “Use/Freeze by” date of April 22, 2024, and packaging date of “032824.” The list of products that are subject to the public health alert can be found here. The labels for these products can be found on the FSIS website [view labels].

The USDA reports the products subject to the public health alert host an establishment number of "EST. 960A" inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped nationwide to food service institutions and retail locations.

The press release from the USDA links the Greater Omaha Packing Co. LLC, stating the problem was discovered by the packer while conducting inventory of products on hold because it was found positive for E. coli O157:H7. The company notified FSIS that it inadvertently shipped contaminated beef into commerce.

The USDA states there are no confirmed reports of illness due to consumption of these products.

If you are concerned about an illness, the USDA advises you to contact your healthcare provider.

FSIS states it is concerned some product may be in consumer's and food service institutions freezers. They urge you not to consume or serve the products. The products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

USDA information on E. coli O157:H7:

E. coli O157:H7 is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps 2–8 days (3–4 days, on average) after exposure the organism. While most people recover within a week, some develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). This condition can occur among persons of any age but is most common in children under 5-years old and older adults. It is marked by easy bruising, pallor, and decreased urine output. Persons who experience these symptoms should seek emergency medical care immediately.

