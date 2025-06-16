Ennis Fourth of July parade to celebrate 89 years of tradition despite logistical challenges

ENNIS — For 89 years, the Ennis community has hosted its annual Fourth of July parade, celebrating local history and honoring hometown farmers, artisans, and heroes. However, after some logistical challenges this year, the event will have changes aimed at enhancing safety moving forward.

"I feel like what a lot of people don’t realize is that the Ennis Chamber of Commerce puts on the parade," says Carrie Stoner.

Stoner is President of the Ennis Chamber of Commerce—a nonprofit organization responsible for many of Ennis’ community events. From the cones that will direct parade traffic to the volunteers that help make it happen, the chamber plans it all.

But Carrie says she’s glad to do it.

“It’s my hometown. We love Ennis and want to see it succeed year after year,” she says.

Having grown up in Ennis, she says the parade is a tradition she’s never let go of.

“Everyone has such a good time. And I think it’s just that sense of pride, like, this is my hometown, but you get to share it with so many people. It’s like the thing that’s bringing everyone together that day,” she says.

The parade brings in between 5-10,000 people every year, marking the beginning of the summer tourism season.

Brittani Cooper is the Vice President of the chamber and owner of Black Butte Coffee in Ennis. She says, “You drive through in January or February and it's totally different than driving through today or even July.

But unexpected news from the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) had the chamber scrambling to obtain new permits and avoid cancellation.

“I think all businesses double, triple, quadruple their sales in July. So, I think it would have been detrimental to our business community here in Ennis if it had been cancelled because I think all our businesses would have taken a hit,” says Cooper.

The chamber was able to work out a temporary deal with MDT, but it only pushes back the new costs to come.

Stoner emphasizes, “It’s a small nonprofit and a small town, and we need to sustain our events throughout the year. So, it can just be kind of difficult when we’re adding more finances onto what we’re already doing.”

And with new time limits decreasing the number of people who can walk in the parade, the chamber asks for the community’s help moving forward.

“Get involved in your community and let’s keep these events going,” says Cooper.

Visit the Ennis Chamber of Commerce website for more information on ways to support the event.