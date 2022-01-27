Nestle Toll House’s New Kitchen Sink Morsels Mix-In Has Chocolate And Pretzels

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Nestlé Toll House is kicking off 2022 with a handful of new treats, including new mix-ins that will make your cookies and other desserts both sweet and salty.

New Kitchen Sink Morsels & More include semi-sweet morsels, caramel bits and pretzel sticks, aka everything but the kitchen sink! The morsels are meant to be baked into cookies just like chocolate chips, or you can sprinkle them on cupcakes, ice cream or yogurt. You could also eat them right out of the bag.

A Nestlé Toll House spokesperson tells Simplemost the Kitchen Sink Morsels & More will be available at select Walmart locations in February, followed by other retailers nationwide beginning in May.â¯â¯You’ll find them for around $3.99 for an 8-ounce bag.

The new flavor joins Nestlé Toll House’s other Morsels & More flavors, including Hot Fudge Sundae, Chocolate Peanut Caramel and Strawberries & Cream for Valentine’s Day.

While you wait for the newest flavor to hit store shelves, you can make your own “kitchen sink” cookies with mix-ins you may already have on hand.

While there are a variety of recipes that include tons of ingredients, this recipe calls for oats, pecans, toffee bits, dried cranberries, chocolate chips, butterscotch chips and more. You’ll also need standard cookie ingredients like butter, light brown sugar and flour.

The morsels aren’t the only new treat from Nestlé Toll House. Their new Ready-to-Bake Brownies require no mixing and are ready to pop in the oven right from the package, which includes an oven-safe pan. No extra ingredients are required and you won’t make a mess.

The brownies are made with cocoa and semi-sweet morsels for a rich, decadent flavor. They will be available in Meijer stores in March, but there is no word yet on if they will expand to other retailers.

If ice cream is more your thing, there’s also a handful of new frozen treats hitting grocery stores beginning this month from a variety of brands.

You’ll find Very Berry Cobbler and Banana Split flavors from Breyers, plus new Klondike Cones flavors including Coocooâ¯for Caramel and Reese’s Peanut Butter, In February, look for several gelato flavors from Talenti’s Pairings line, including Strawberry Margarita, Bourbon Fudge Brownie, Salted Chocolate Churro and Caramel Pretzel Blondie.

Which new sweet treat will you be trying first?

