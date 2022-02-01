Watch
New Cheez-It Puff’d Are An Airy Take On The Cheesy Snack

Posted at 9:45 AM, Feb 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-01 11:49:39-05

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

While Cheez-It has added different flavors to their snack lineup over the years, the iconic cracker is now getting a different kind of makeover.

New Cheez-It Puff’d are the same size as traditional Cheez-It crackers and still made with 100% real cheese, but are puffy and airy instead of flat and crunchy. The crackers â¯start with a crunchy outside layer and transform into what the brand says is “aâ¯melt-in-your-mouth, indulgent” snack.

“Our Cheez-It Original crackers are a tried-and-true snacktime classic beloved by the whole family,” Erin Storm, senior marketing director of Cheez-It, said in a press release. “We know families are constantly seeking new ways to boost snack time and afternoon fun, and Cheez-It Puff’d delivers just that. This puffy and airy Cheez-It transformation is the perfect way to unlock a surprisingly uplifting snacktime experience the whole family is sure to enjoy.”

Hitting shelves nationwide in February, the snack will available in three varieties: Double Cheese, White Cheddar and Scorchin’ Hot Cheddar.

The brand will be celebrating their 101st birthday in May. They marked 100 years of making Cheez-It crackers last year by offering a cake that contained an entire box of the snack, incorporating Cheez-It flour into the batter and adding Cheez-It shortbread crumble and caramel swirl.

The cake was iced in a bright red frosting to resemble the red Cheez-It box and flavored with strawberry Nesquik. It was then topped with chocolate-coated Cheez-Its, frosting swirls, the number “100” written in icing and Cheez-It shapes.

The start of a new year always brings new snacks from a variety of brands, so the new Cheez-It crackers aren’t the only cheesy treat you’ll soon find in stores.

Another beloved cheesy cracker recently got a makeover: New Goldfish Mega Bites are made specifically for adults. The crackers, available in Sharp Cheddar and Cheddar Jalapeño, are 50% larger than regular Goldfish and even cheesier than the original snack.

You’ll also find a new Doritos nacho cheese-flavored popcorn from SmartFood at Sam’s Club, which is a healthier and lower-calorie take on Doritos, but with all the same flavor.

Which new cheesy snack is first on your list?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.

