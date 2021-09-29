New ‘Elf On The Shelf’ Cereal Tastes Like Hot Cocoa

If you have Elf on the Shelf fans in your house, Kellogg’s has a new cereal that is sure to get them excited for breakfast.

New limited-edition Elf on the Shelf Hot Cocoa cereal features cocoa-coated star pieces and white mini marshmallows — all meant to evoke the rich flavor of hot cocoa. The new cereal joins Kellogg’s Elf on the Shelf Sugar Cookie cereal, which is colored red and green and also includes marshmallows and edible glitter.

Both Elf on the Shelf cereals are on the shelf now, with the hot cocoa flavor being exclusive to Walmart.

Kellogg's

General Mills has a few new and returning seasonal cereals hitting stores, too, including the return of Sugar Cookie Toast Crunch, which tastes like a classic holiday cookie.

New for Cinnamon Toast Crunch fans this year is Apple Pie Toast Crunch, which combines the holiday dessert flavor of apple pie with the classic, crunchy, Cinnadust-coated cereal. The cereal will hit store shelves in October for a limited time.

General Mills

And if you’re a fan of Buddy the Elf, you’ll be happy to know General Mills is also bringing back its Elf cereal this holiday season.

Inspired by Buddy, the cereal now has new marshmallow shapes that represent elves’ main food groups: candy, candy corn, candy canes and syrup. The breakfast treat is made up of green and red tree-shaped marshmallows and maple-flavored corn puff cereal pieces.

General Mills

If you’re looking for a sugar cereal that’s just a little bit more adult — and even provides a slight kick of caffeine — check out the cereals from Dunkin’, inspired by the coffee chain’s caffeinated beverages.

Released in August, the two new cereals are based on Dunkin’s caramel macchiato and mocha latte and they’re apparently made with real coffee. Both products include crunchy cereal pieces and marshmallows, and one has hints of caramel while the other one is more chocolatey.

Dunkin'

Are you excited to try all the new sugary cereals?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.