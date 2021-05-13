New recall petitions filed against Stevensville Mayor

STEVENSVILLE — Stevensville Mayor Brandon Dewey is once again under attack from his opponents just six months after overcoming a recall attempt after papers have been filed challenging his handling of town business.

Dewey has been under a constant barrage of criticism from his detractors for his administrative decisions, especially when it comes to how the Town of Stevensville spends its money.

The mayor survived a prolonged legal and political attack when a recall move failed last November. But now, his opponents are filing two more recall petitions, this time challenging two more city contracts.

However, Dewey says the questioned actions weren't contracts and had Town Council approval. Those petitions are under review right now by the Ravalli County Attorney's Office.

Clerk and Recorder Regina Plettenberg tells MTN News there are questions over the form of the latest challenge, as well as the applicability of state law limiting recalls to two years -- unless the petitioners pay the previous election costs.

The filing of the recall petitions comes even as Dewey is gearing up to run for re-election.

