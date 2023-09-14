12-year-old dies in Broadwater County traffic crash

TOWNSEND — Broadwater Co. Sheriff Nick Rauser says a 12-year-old girl died in a Broadwater County traffic crash Wednesday.

At approximately 8:20 p.m. on September 13, 2023, Broadwater County Dispatch received a call about a crash on Highway 287 and Trailhead View Drive.

According to Sheriff Rauser, two females in a side-by-side and a man in a pickup were involved in what was described as a serious crash. 12-year-old Karli Sandidge died as a result of her injuries. The other female was transported for medical attention.

“We would like to offer our sincere condolences to the families involved. As a father and member of the community, my heart goes out to the family. Please respect the family as they’re navigating this very troubling time. We will be praying for them, while they work through this tragedy,” wrote Rauser in a social media post.

Sheriff Rauser thanked Broadwater County Deputies, dispatchers, Broadwater County Fire, EMS, Montana Highway Patrol, the wrecker crew, and all who assisted.

This incident is still under investigation.

