5 arrested following sex-offender compliance operation on Blackfeet reservation

Authorities made five arrests following a recent sex-offender compliance operation on the Blackfeet Reservation, Montana US Marshal Brian Gootkin said Friday in a news release.

The goal of the operation was to verify the accuracy of the area's sex offender registry while ensuring the offenders were complying with registration requirements.

Here's the Marshals' description of the arrests:

Failure to Register as a Sex Offender-18 U.S.C. 2250 case (federal charge)

USMS warrant for Probation Violation: Original charge was Assault with Bodily Injury

Missoula County Probation Absconder: Robbery

Cascade County Probation Absconder: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs and Burglary

Glacier County Probation Absconder: Bail Jumping

Authorities contacted 13 offenders and 12 others during the operation, according to Gootkin.

The names of the people arrested were not included in the release.

Sex offenders on the reservation must register both with the tribe and the county where they live.

The Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services, Glacier County Sheriff’s Office, Pondera County Sheriff’s Office, Cut Bank Police Department, Montana Department of Justice: Division of Criminal Investigation, U.S. Probation, and the U.S. Customs & Border Protection: Montana Air Unit all participated in the operation.