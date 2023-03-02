Montana House, Senate hold first day of marathon floor debates ahead of transmittal deadline

HELENA — The Montana House and Senate worked for hours Wednesday, debating dozens of bills ahead of a key deadline at the end of the week.

Friday is the transmittal deadline, when hundreds of “general bills” – bills that don’t spend money or affect state revenue – must pass through their first chamber or they’ll die in the process. Both chambers are holding full-day floor sessions Wednesday and Thursday to get through as many of the bills as possible.

In the House, the floor session began at 8 a.m. Wednesday and continued until after 6 p.m., with a few short breaks. During that time, lawmakers debated and took preliminary votes on 92 bills – endorsing all but four to continue moving forward.

One notable issue Wednesday was education. Representatives gave initial approval to two different proposals to establish charter schools in the state. The first, House Bill 562, sponsored by House Majority Leader Rep. Sue Vinton, R-Billings, would create “community choice schools.” They would operate largely autonomously, with exemptions from a number of requirements for traditional public schools. The bill would also create a new state commission to authorize the schools.

The other bill, House Bill 549, sponsored by Rep. Fred Anderson, R-Great Falls, would give local school districts the first option to create charter schools, but allow independent schools to come in if districts decline. The Montana Board of Public Education would have oversight on charter proposals, and these schools would have fewer exemptions.

Lawmakers were divided on which proposal was best. Rep. Mark Thane, D-Missoula, favored the model in HB 549, saying he had concerns about authority and oversight in the community choice model in HB 562.

“I would submit to the body today that we will pass a charter school bill, and I recognize that,” he said. “I would suggest to the body that this is not the bill that this body should pass.”

Rep. Fiona Nave, R-Columbus, supported the greater autonomy in HB 562.

“I don’t want a local elected school board that already is responsible for the public schools to also be responsible for the charter school – if nothing else, I think it’s a conflict of interest,” she said.

Many lawmakers voted to advance both bills. Several noted there are many areas of overlap between the proposals.

“If you're motivated to get a functional charter school program in front of this state, I would recommend that we advance both of these and work through reconciling them so that we can have a win for the students and parents of Montana that's satisfactory for everyone,” said Rep. David Bedey, R-Hamilton.

HB 562 passed 63-37, while HB 549 passed 79-21.

The House also endorsed House Bill 575, sponsored by Rep. Lola Sheldon-Galloway, R-Great Falls, 67-31. The bill would prohibit abortion of viable infants, except when necessary to protect the life of the mother. It would require providers to make a determination of viability in writing, and it would presume viability no later than 24 weeks into pregnancy.

Other bills that passed preliminary votes in the House Wednesday include: