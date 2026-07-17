77-year-old motorcyclist killed near Wise River

WISE RIVER — A 77-year-old motorcyclist from Philipsburg was killed on Sunday near Wise River.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the man was traveling eastbound on MT-43 when his motorcycle went off the road and through a culvert ditch. The motorcycle was reportedly airborne 20-30 feet before landing in the H Bar J parking lot.

The driver was thrown from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead on arrival. The man was wearing a helmet according to the MHP report.

Neither alcohol, drugs, nor speed are suspected as factors in the crash.