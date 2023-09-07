A Unique Breed of Cattle being raised in Cascade

CASCADE — Here in Montana, we have more cattle than people. But even with the prevalence of cows, the Scottish Highlanders still stand out.

They're the oldest registered breed of cattle in the world. David Allen has been the owner of Little Valley Ranch since 2017. His pride and joy are his highland cows.

"You know, since we started in in 2017, late 16. But we got our calves in 17. Then we you know, the next thing was was Highlanders said and I love the heritage of it," Allen

Highland cows are known for their friendly and docile nature, all in a furry package.

"They've just got such a great personality and even our bulls you know we can we can work with our bulls and then, you know, they're not fired up and they're really easy to handle," noted Allen

With 30 heads of cattle and more on the way. There's a lot of pride packed into his 80-acre ranch.

"You know, we're kind of proud of that, trying to, trying to get, you know, highlands more, more on it, more small ranches in Montana," added Allen.

It's a family-owned operation, and the goal is to raise more and more each year.

"Yeah, we've, we've sold a lot. We just shipped two to Idaho just last week to, yeah, yeah. We're real proud of our our cattle and our and the temperaments that we have and how they react," said Allen

For more information about Lily Valley Ranch, Click Here.