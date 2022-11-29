Adoption celebrated at Montana State Capitol

HELENA — Families gathered in the state capitol building Monday afternoon for a Celebrate Adoption Ceremony.

“We really wanted to shine a light on the sacrificial work that adoptive families do to get kids out of foster care. They open up their homes. And they embrace these kids. And that's what making November Adoption Month is all about,” says Governor Greg Gianforte.

During this National Adoption Month, Governor Greg Gianforte joined with the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) in the Capitol Rotunda to expound on the benefits of adoption.

“It is important that every child has a forever home. And at times, within the child welfare system, we end up where we need families who are able to adopt and provide that permanent home for children,” says Division Administrator for Child & Family Services, Nikki Grossberg.

According to DPHHS, data showed adoption for child welfare in Montana increased from 260 in 2016 to 432 in 2020. That's a 66% increase over those four years.

Joseph William Dunn recently adopted his son, Caelum Alan Dunn, in October, after already adopting another son 18 years ago. He spoke to the crowd about his experience with adoption and its importance.

“It's the desire to parent, you know, make an impact in the life of a kid, to give them opportunities that he may not have otherwise had. But also, enriching my own life and the life of my family,” says Dunn.

The event worked to highlight the importance of adoption and hopefully encourage others to consider this noble route.

If you’d like to learn more about adoption you can reach out to DPHHS.