Age progressed image of missing Browning girl released by NCMEC

BROWNING — The National Center For Missing and Exploited Children has released a new image showing what a missing Browning girl Arden Pepion might look like on September 5, 2023, her sixth birthday.

Pepion disappeared in the Two Medicine area on April 22, 2021 at the age of 3. She was with her uncle and his girlfriend when she was reported missing.

Despite a 10-day search, teams only found footprints leading to the river and a boot believed to be Pepion's.

The age-progressed image was created by a forensic artist at the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

If you have any information about Arden or her disappearance, please contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Blackfeet Tribal Police Department (Montana) at 1-406-338-4000.

