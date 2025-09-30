GREAT FALLS — Artificial intelligence is becoming increasingly prevalent in everyday life in various ways, including its application to assist individuals with cognitive impairments.

Moneta, a health startup co-founded by CEO Paul Campbell, is launching an AI-powered cognitive rehabilitation therapy platform to help patients with illnesses including Alzheimer's and dementia.

Quentin Shores reports - watch the video here:

AI-powered rehab program brings cognitive therapy to Montana patients

"Our mission is to transform how we treat and prevent cognitive decline," according to Campbell. "Our first offering on that road is a platform to deliver cognitive rehabilitation therapy."

The service works by linking patients with their physician, who can then propose remote therapy sessions. Patients can meet with a therapist virtually from the comfort of their homes, which is a significant advantage for individuals living in remote locations with restricted access to neurology services.

"People in Chouteau and Helena, and other places where high-speed internet isn't always a given, need easier access to therapy," according to Campbell. "That's why integrating Moneta made sense."

Campbell's mother was diagnosed with early-stage dementia in 2017, which served as the inspiration for Moneta. When looking for rehabilitation options, he found few choices. Later, he discovered cognitive rehabilitation therapy, but accessibility remained a huge impediment.

Traditionally, this type of therapy has only been provided in person. Campbell and his team applied their technological abilities to create a telehealth paradigm. The platform was created with older folks in mind, stressing simplicity and ease of use.

"A lot of technology today, while powerful, is not designed for today's older adults," Campbell told me.

Moneta employs artificial intelligence to personalize therapy tasks and supplement the work of human therapists, rather than replacing them. Patients complete workouts designed by artificial intelligence while also attending frequent sessions with credentialed professionals.

Moneta is already expanding throughout Montana because of agreements with institutions such as Benefis Health System. Campbell said the long-term goal is to expand this kind of care to people throughout the United States.

