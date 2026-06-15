Bitterroot National Forest will open several roads for people to access personal use firewood

The Bitterroot National Forest (BNF) will temporarily open several roads this summer for the public to access personal use firewood. To learn more about each area and view maps of the locations, visit the website, call, or stop by any Forest Service office.

The 2026 firewood cutting areas are:



Forest Road 73365 (Comm Site) – Darby/Sula Ranger District

Forest Road 73234 (Shirley Mountain) – Darby/Sula Ranger District

Forest Road 49 *(Castle Creek) – West Fork Ranger District

Forest Road 13417 *(Devil Creek) – West Fork Ranger District

The forest will open these designated areas to provide more accessible firewood, beginning on Monday, June 15th. The areas are scheduled to remain open until October 15th or sooner, depending on fire conditions and restrictions. Gates may also be closed at any time for administrative purposes as determined by the District Ranger.

* The Castle Creek 49 and Devil Creek 13417 roads will close early on Friday, August 28th.

You can obtain a firewood permit through the new online E-Permit system, eliminating the need to travel to a Forest Service office. A link can be found on the forest’s web page under Get Permit.

Personal firewood is free on the BNF and allows a woodcutter to gather up to 12 cords per year for household use. Permits are good through December 31, 2026.

Woodcutters are reminded of the requirements to have a spark arrester on their chainsaws and to always carry a shovel, bucket, and fire extinguisher. Please use wide shoulders and turnouts for parking. Not all roads have turn-arounds for trailers. As with wood cutting elsewhere on the forest, no trees are to be felled onto the roadway and all slash must be piled. Firewood gathering is prohibited in all developed recreation areas, campgrounds, and within 150 feet of streams, creeks, and waterways.

Law enforcement will be monitoring the roads. Forest officials advise woodcutters to drive defensively and notify them of any downed trees or road damage. Remember, you can help continue the success of this program by removing firewood debris from road surfaces and ditches and by respecting other forest users and natural resources.