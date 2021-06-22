Blood donation nonprofit issues critical blood shortage alert

Blood donation nonprofit Vitalant has issued a critical blood shortage alert.

Blood usage is reportedly outpacing blood donations, which means blood is going out faster than it can be replaced.

"We strive to have about a four-day supply on hand of every single blood type and right now we’re below that and to the critical point of obviously putting out the critical need for blood. O positive and O negative are the two most highly needed blood types and we’re at less than two day supply of those." said Tori Robbins, Vitalant communications manager.

According to the AABB Interorganizational Task Force on Domestic Disaster and Acts of terrorism, the blood supply level has dropped indicating dangerously low levels nationwide.

To schedule an appointment to donate, visit vitalant.org, or call 877-258-4825.