Bobcat Insider: Brent Vigen looks back on Montana loss, ahead to North Dakota State matchup

BOZEMAN — After losing to rival Montana in the regular-season finale, Montana State was given the No. 6 seed and a first-round bye in the FCS playoffs.

MSU coach Brent Vigen joins this week's Bobcat Insider show, hosted by MSU play-by-play voice Keaton Gillogly, to break down the Bobcats' loss to the Griz, including the lack of snaps for quarterback Sean Chambers. The show can be viewed in the video player above.

Vigen then turns the page to discuss Montana State's bye week and preparations for its second-round game against North Dakota State. The Bison, who last played in Bozeman in 2010, advanced to the second round of the playoffs after cruising past Drake in the first round.

Montana State (8-3) and North Dakota State (9-3) kick off at 1 p.m. Saturday inside Bobcat Stadium.