Bobcat Insider: Coach Brent Vigen assesses recent play, looks ahead to Eastern Washington

BOZEMAN — After suffering its first Big Sky Conference loss of the season, Montana State got back in the win column last week, storming past Northern Arizona 45-21.

MSU coach Brent Vigen joins this week's Bobcat Insider show, hosted by Montana State play-by-play voice Keaton Gillogly. The entire episode can be viewed in the video player above.

Vigen talks about the recent play of guys like running back Julius Davis, safety Blake Stillwell and tight end Ryan Lonergan. He also looks ahead to the Bobcats' next game against Eastern Washington when the program will recognize the seniors on this year's team.

Defensive ends Brody Grebe and Ben Seymour also join the show for this week's "Player's Lounge."

Fifth-ranked Montana State kicks off against Eastern Washington at 1 p.m. Saturday inside Bobcat Stadium. The game will be broadcast statewide on the MTN channel, KTVH in Helena and KTGF in Great Falls. Click here to learn how to find the MTN channel.