Bobcat Insider: Defensive back James Campbell, Brent Vigen featured as idle MSU remains unbeaten in Big Sky

BOZEMAN — Senior defensive back James Campbell is the focus of this week's Bobcat Insider show as the No. 3-ranked Montana State football team enters its bye week following a wild 43-38 victory at home over No. 5 Weber State.

Campbell came to the Bobcats in 2018 from Palatka, Florida. He began his career as a wide receiver but has been one of MSU's best special teams players throughout his career. He transitioned from receiver to cornerback in 2021, and intercepted his first two passes earlier this season.

Campbell is the focus of this week's "Final Drive" segment.

MSU head coach Brent Vigen is also featured this week on the Bobcat Insider. Vigen's Bobcats are 7-1 overall and 5-0 in the Big Sky Conference. After its bye week, MSU will travel to play Northern Arizona on Nov. 5.

The Bobcat Insider is hosted each week by MTN Sports' Ashley Washburn and MSU play-by-play voice Keaton Gillogly. The show airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on CW Montana.


