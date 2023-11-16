Bobcat Insider: Montana State coach Brent Vigen breaks down Eastern Washington win, Cat-Griz matchup

BOZEMAN — Montana State trounced Eastern Washington in its final tuneup before the annual Cat-Griz football game.

MSU coach Brent Vigen joins this week's Bobcat Insider show to talk about the Bobcats' win over the Eagles and look ahead to their game against Montana. Montana State play-by-play voice Keaton Gillogly hosts the show, which can be viewed in the video player above.

Vigen discusses the recent play of the offensive and defensive lines, as well as the expectations for both units against the Griz.

Offensive linemen Rush Reimer and Marcus Wehr also join the show for this week's "Player's Lounge."

Fourth-ranked Montana State and third-ranked Montana kick off inside Washington-Grizzly Stadium at noon Saturday. The game will be broadcast statewide on the Montana Television Network's local CBS affiliates.