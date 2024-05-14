Boulder man dies in early morning crash between Jefferson City and Clancy

HELENA — A 20-year-old man from Boulder died Tuesday morning in a vehicle crash between Clancy and Jefferson City.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the vehicle was northbound on Highway 282. The driver failed to negotiate a right-hand turn and overcorrected causing the car to go off the road.

The vehicle overturned several times and the driver was ejected. The car came to rest on top of the driver.

A passenger sustained serious injuries to their face but none are believed to be life-threatening.

MHP says they believe the driver was distracted which led to the crash. Neither the driver nor the passenger was wearing a seatbelt according to the MHP report.

The full identity of the driver has not been released at this time.