Bozeman standoff suspect refuses court appearance after nearly seven-hour barricade

BOZEMAN — Andres Acosta, 43, remains in custody after the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the Sylvan Springs Condominiums to serve him with a protection order.

WATCH: Bozeman standoff suspect refuses to appear in court, remains jailed until Monday

Bozeman man arrested after 7-hour standoff with deputies

According to charging documents, Acosta threatened deputies, pepper-sprayed one deputy, and at one point presented what the sheriff's office described as a sword-like object.

The incident prompted a large response from the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, Bozeman Police Department, Montana State University Police and the regional SWAT team. Authorities closed the surrounding area while negotiators worked to resolve the situation, which lasted nearly seven hours before Acosta was taken into custody.

Acosta has been charged with assault on a peace officer and obstructing a peace officer.

During Friday's first appearance before a judge, Acosta refused to enter the courtroom.

"He's just refusing to be seen, and he can sit in jail until Monday, and we can see him then," Justice of the Peace Bryan Adams said during the hearing.

By Friday morning, residents at the condominium complex were cleaning up broken glass and other damage left behind after the standoff. While no one agreed to speak on camera, several neighbors told MTN the hours-long incident was loud and unsettling. One resident also said Acosta had previously caused problems in the complex.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

MTN News first reported on the standoff Thursday night as law enforcement agencies responded to the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.