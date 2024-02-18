Watch Now
Brawl of the Wild men's basketball postgame: Coaches, players analyze Montana's win

Brawl of the Wild: Griz men postgame press conference
Posted at 6:44 AM, Feb 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-18 08:44:46-05

MISSOULA — The Montana men's basketball team blasted rival Montana State 88-69 Saturday at Dahlberg Arena.

Aanen Moody scored a game-high 29 points to lead Montana, which also got a double double of 20 points and 10 rebounds from Dischon Thomas.

Moody, Thomas and Montana coach Travis DeCuire met with the media following the win. Montana State coach Matt Logie and players Eddie Turner III and Robert Ford III also spoke with the media.

Watch the postgame press conferences with the coaches and players in the videos above.

