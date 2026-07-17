Butte cops team up with local restaurant to raise funds for Shop With Cop

BUTTE- Everyone knows Butte police are here to protect and serve; well, coming up, they are actually going to be serving you food.

WATCH: Law enforcement officers will serve food and drinks at Shawn O'Donnell's on Monday, with 20% of proceeds going to the Shop with a Cop program this December.

Butte law enforcement hosting fundraiser Monday for Shop with a Cop Christmas program

On Monday, July 20th, some law enforcement officers will help serve up food and drinks at Shawn O’Donnell’s American Grill and Irish Pub. That evening, 20 percent of all the proceeds will go to the Shop with a Cop program.

This program is held in December, in which needy children will shop with local first responders for Christmas gifts at Walmart. Officers say it’s a rewarding experience.

“We take them shopping, they see Mr. and Mrs. Claus, they get provided breakfast from McDonald’s, and then, at the end of it, we wrap their presents and send them home. For some of these kids, they wouldn’t get a Christmas otherwise,” Butte Patrol Lt.Matt Sayler said.

There will also be raffles for prizes at this event Monday that runs from 4 p.m.to 10 p.m.