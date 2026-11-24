BUTTE — For at least 34 years, the Butte-Silver Bow County Courthouse has celebrated Christmas without a live tree, but all that changes this year, with a massive tree harvested from public land.

Watch the Butte courthouse get into the Christmas spirit:

Butte Courthouse gets into the Christmas spirit with a massive live tree

"You know, you think of the building being a hundred and fourteen years old, you gotta figure the first however long would’ve been live Christmas trees, and so we figured it was time to get a live one back in here," said John Sullivan, the county buildings manager for B-SB.

The evergreen was harvested from Butte-Silver Bow property near the Feely area and transported to the courthouse where a special set of a dozen county elves helped to set up the tree on Nov. 23.

"We weren’t sure how it was gonna squeeze through the doors... Somebody made the comment of the Grinch putting the tree up the chimney," said Sullivan.

"That’s kinda what we were expecting, but, no. It went in well."

With the help of a grapple truck, brute force, and a pulley system, the 27-foot evergreen now stands tall in the rotunda.

"You know, the live tree, you can already smell it. It smells good in here! It’s Christmas. It’s a Christmas tree. Yeah, we’re getting ready. Holiday spirit."

All that is left to do is add Christmas lights and ornaments for the annual Christmas stroll with a tree-lighting ceremony and live entertainment that takes place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4.