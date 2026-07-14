BUTTE — Bob Armstrong, a lifelong Butte resident and former fire chief, was honored with a funeral procession through the city following his recent death.

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Butte Fire Department honors longtime chief with funeral procession through the Mining City

Armstrong was born in Butte in 1941. He began his career with the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department in 1966 and dedicated 38 years of service to the department. He served as fire chief for about 17 years before retiring in 2003.

Armstrong was escorted to his final resting place in a vintage firetruck, followed by friends, family, and Butte police.

Friend and mentee Dan Dennehy remembered Armstrong's humor and selflessness.

"Bob was a man of giving, a man of public service. Public service is always a sense of trying to bring something good to the people who live here, and Bob was the epitome of that," Dennehy said.

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