Butte folk festival seeking more volunteers as event draws near

BUTTE — I’m trying to put together a tent for a Montana Folk Festival and I’m doing this by myself is going to take a long time, so that’s why organizers need volunteers to help setup because this event is starting in one week.

WATCH: Montana Folk Festival is seeking volunteers ahead of July 10 kickoff

Montana Folk Festival needs volunteers as Butte's free three-day music event kicks off next Friday

“I don’t know, what’s today? Friday? Holy mackerel! A week from today. I’m going to take my blood pressure medicine here. My goodness,” Folk Festival Director George Everett said.

The free, three-day music festival runs from July 10 through July 12 involving 21 different performers and dozens of vendors.

“But,we need people to help us put it all together, and that takes each year about 900 volunteers,” Everett said.

Crews will spend the week leading up to the festival setting up six stages at various locations throughout Uptown Butte.

“We got chairs to setup, tables to setup, and, you know, just lots and lots of little details. I have a list of about 300 different items that has to be done.,” Festival Technical Director Bernie Shelton said.

John Emeigh - MTN NEWS Montana Folk Festival is seeking volunteers ahead of July 10 kickoff

This will be Shelton’s last year with the festival after volunteering every festival since 2008. He said it’s worth all the hard work.

“It’s a lot of fun to put this thing together, take it apart. And work with the people we get to work with,” Shelton said.

People can volunteer on the Montana Folk Festival website or show up in person at the Steward Mine Yard off North Main Street to sign up. The festival kicks off July 10that 6:30 p.m. at the Original Mine Yard.