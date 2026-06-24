Butte law enforcement search for 5 missing people who left on fishing trip Tuesday night

BUTTE — Butte police are searching for a group of five males who went missing on a fishing trip.

The group left Butte around 6:30 Tuesday night and has not been heard from since.

The missing group includes 40-year-old Paul Klimpel and four minors: 16-year-old Landon Klimpel, 14-year-old Parker Klimpel, 12-year-old Pace Klimpel, and 10-year-old Knox Klimpel.

The group went fishing north of Butte. Searchers are looking in the Browns Gulch, American Gulch, and Flume Gulch areas, as well as near Bernice.

Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff's Office The group was traveling in a 2001 white Ford Ranger with a black flatbed. The Montana license plate number is EGS-848.

Butte-Silver Bow County Sheriff's Office The group was traveling in a 2001 white Ford Ranger with a black flatbed. The Montana license plate number is EGS-848.

Several agencies are assisting Butte police with the search, including the U.S. Forest Service, the Bureau of Land Management, and 15-90 Search and Rescue.

The group was traveling in a 2001 white Ford Ranger with a black flatbed. The Montana license plate number is EGS-848.

Anyone who sees the truck or knows the group's whereabouts is asked to call Butte police at 406-497-1120.

