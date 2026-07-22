Butte Serbian group prepares traditional recipes for Serb Food Fest

BUTTE- You want to see how the Serbian women in Butte roll? Well, they’re rolling povitica for the upcoming Serbian Food Festival. I’m John Emeigh in Butte, and I’ll show you how they make this Serbian delight.

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Butte's Circle of Serbian Mothers preps povitica for Serb Food Fest on Aug. 8

“And puuuull that dough! The food is celebrating our heritage; it’s what we’re about. You know, when you’re celebrating the food of your heritage, it’s something special,” Jennifer (Koprivica) Shea said.

Members of Butte’s Circle of Serbian Mothers Club spent the afternoon recently making a special pastry called povitica. This sweet nut roll recipe is one of the traditional foods that will be served at the Serb Food Fest Aug. 8th outside the Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Christian Church. Club members have fond memories of their immigrant parents and grandparents who brought this food with them when they came to Butte.

“I remember being in my baba’s kitchen, and you’d be thinking to yourself, ‘wow, you know, you never went hungry; times were tough. Everything was fun, because they made everything from scratch,” Denise Horne said.

The process involves stretching the dough until it’s paper-thin, spreading it with the sweet nut mixture, carefully roll it up, slice it and put it in the oven.

“It’s work-intensive, but it’s so yummy and our friends like it. It’s really fun, and it’s fun to get with your buddies,” Horne said.

The festival runs from 11 in the morning until 3 in the afternoon and includes traditional dancers and music, as well as tours of the church.

“Remember those people that have been gone that worked so hard to build Butte and build the Serbian Orthodox church,” Darlene Battaiola said.