Butte Subway manager helped revive pedestrian who was struck by car

BUTTE - A pedestrian suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle outside this Subway restaurant. But it could have been much worse for the victim if it weren’t for the quick actions of the restaurant's manager.

WATCH: Subway manager performs CPR on pedestrian struck by vehicle outside Butte restaurant

Subway manager performs CPR on pedestrian struck by vehicle outside Butte restaurant

“I just, uh, if it happened to me, I wish somebody would do what they could to stay calm and help me,” Subway Manager Joshua Baldwin said.

Baldwin stayed calm at 8 a.m. Wednesday when a car left Montana Street and hit a man standing in from the restaurant.He called 911 and the dispatcher gave him instructions on how to do chest compressions to help injured man.

“She asked for me to check for a pulse and after that she asked me to do compressions and he snapped right back, so he’s definitely a fighter,” Baldwin said.

He suspects the woman driving the vehicle may have fallen asleep at the wheel while heading south on Montana Street at a high speed. The vehicle smashed through two heavy concrete plant holders before coming to rest on a retaining wall.

MTN NEWS The vehicle smashed through two heavy concrete plant holders before coming to rest on a retaining wall.

“Oh, yeah, it was loud, it moved the whole building. At first, I though it was like a little earthquake and knocked something off the sign and hit the window,” he said.

Butte police say the incident is under investigation. For Baldwin, he doesn’t think of himself as a hero.

“Well, I just ... that doesn’t even matter, I just want him to be okay, I want him to be okay. I’m glad I was able to be here to help him. I’m glad it wasn’t at 6 o’clock when I wasn’t open,” Baldwin said.