A waterline replacement project on Wyoming Street in Butte is nearing completion, with crews expected to finish work within the next week or so before paving the street.

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Butte waterline project on Wyoming Street nearing completion ahead of schedule

Since early June, the city's public works department has been overseeing the project on Wyoming Street between Second and Front Streets. Workers installed a new main waterline and waterlines to homes in the area to improve water pressure and stormwater drainage.

At least one resident says the improvements are already noticeable.

"The water pressure is better and the water looks cleaner. And then they checked all the sewer lines and they're redoing all the drains, so we don't have the big puddles in the street anymore," Terry Murphy said.

A crew member told me it could be another week or so before the project is completed, and then they'll pave the street.

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