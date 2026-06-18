BUTTE — Local law enforcement continues to keep a watchful eye on a carnival ride as an investigation continues after a 13-year-old boy was flung from the equipment and remains hospitalized.

Witnesses say they watched in horror as the boy sailed through the air from the Yoyo ride during the accident. A woman with medical training and others immediately sprang into action to help the boy, who was reportedly unconscious after witnesses say he hit his head in the fall.

WATCH: A 13-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being flung from a carnival ride in Butte on June 7. Law enforcement has secured the equipment

Carnival equipment secured in Butte during ongoing investigation after a child was seriously injured in June

For years, Montana was one of the only states without regulations for carnival rides, but last April, the legislature passed a law to enhance safety regulations.

Butte-Silver Bow County Sheriff Ed Lester said in a text message that his officers have secured the carnival ride that now rests behind a metal fence.

"As far as the investigation goes, we are securing the carnival ride and maintaining it in the condition it was in at the time of the accident," Lester said.

Lester said the law enforcement investigation is "basically" finished, but a "certified inspector is needed to conduct an inspection of the attraction." He said supervision of the carnival ride will continue until a certified inspection is conducted. A timeline for the inspection was not provided.

Members of the public have reached out to MTN News and are furious that the pop-up carnival continued operation after the accident. Carnival operator Midway West Amusements set up in Livingston following the incident, but no events are currently listed on their website. MTN News reached out to Midway West and has not received a comment.

Shortly after the incident, the boy's family asked the public for privacy. There are no new updates on the boy's condition.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

