Chamber selling new Butte Christmas puzzle to help fund new trolley

BUTTE - It’s summertime, and it’s hot, but Butte did get an early Christmas present: a new Christmas-themed puzzle, and its sales will help the City economically.

“Christmas in July! Here we go,” Butte Chamber of Commerce Director Stephanie Sorini said.

WATCH: Butte chamber of commerce releases Christmas-themed puzzle to fund new tourism trolley

Butte Chamber of Commerce releases Christmas-themed puzzle to fund new tourism trolley

Artist Eric Dowdle has gifted Butte a design for a new puzzle called Butte Christmas featuring festive Mining City landmarks. Two years ago, the city commissioned Dowdle to do a puzzle called Butte America, and the chamber has sold 6,000 since then.

“Just a huge success for the chamber, for the community and beyond; we ship puzzles out every single day of the Butte America puzzle across the United States,” Sorini said.

The chamber will use proceeds from puzzle sales to help purchase a new trolley for its summer tours.

“We have trolleys going every day and they’re full, and those are people coming in from all over the United States that want to experience Butte, and what better way to do it than a trolley ride,” she said.

Dowdle has painted hundreds of similar cityscapes around the world, but he has a special affection for Butte.

“There’s so much incredible architecture, he said it’s one of the most fun pieces of art he’s ever done,” Chamber member Tom Cronnelly said.

The puzzle will be sold at the upcoming Montana Folks Festival July 10 – 12, and it can be purchased at the chamber and other locations around Butte.