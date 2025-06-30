Coeur d'Alene firefighters ambushed by gunman

Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris reported uncertainty about the number of gunmen shooting at law enforcement on Canfield Mountain near Coeur d'Alene.

The sheriff confirmed two people are dead, most likely firefighters. He said there are more people on the mountain that they haven't been able to reach.

MTN sister station KIVI in Boise is following this story closely and providing updates.

Sheriff Norris said in a news conference Sunday afternoon that officers are "actively taking sniper fire" and that it’s unclear if there are one to four shooters.

The sheriff noted that the call about a brush fire came in at 1:22 PM, followed by reports of gunfire at 2 PM.

No officers have sustained injuries, and Sheriff Norris plans to provide an update later in the evening.

At approximately 4:27 p.m. on June 29, Kootenai County Emergency Management issued an emergency shelter-in-place in response to an active shooter situation on Canfield Mountain.