Constitution Day commemorates the signing of the U.S. Constitution

MISSOULA - Wednesday, Sept. 17, marks Constitution Day and the start of Constitution Week.

The annual observance commemorates the signing of the U.S. Constitution on September 17, 1787.

It's a time dedicated to educating the public about the Constitution and the importance of American liberties.

Susan Stone of the Bitter Root Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution joined MTN's Mark Martin on Montana This Morning to talk about this time of reflection on our nation's principles.

