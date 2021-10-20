3 additional COVID-19 related deaths confirmed in Missoula County

MISSOULA - An additional three COVID-19 related deaths have been confirmed on Wednesday in Missoula County.

The news comes after the Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) reported eight additional deaths earlier this week.

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Missoula County now stands at 157.

Residents are being urged to sign up for a vaccine appointment with MCCHD online.

MCCHD is reporting an additional 130 COVID-19 cases along with 2,721 active cases on Wednesday — up from the 2,659 active cases on Tuesday.

The average number of new cases per 100,000 people has risen from 72 on Tuesday to 73.

To date, 15,563 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 12,685 recoveries and 157 deaths, according to MCCHD data.

Additionally, MCCHD reports on the number of active hospitalizations has jumped from 35 on Tuesday to 52, including 29 county residents.

The Montana COVID-19 tracking website shows Missoula County's vaccination rate remains at 66% of the eligible population with 69,140 residents fully vaccinated.

