3 additional COVID-19 related deaths reported in Missoula County

MISSOULA — An additional three COVID-19 deaths have been confirmed in Missoula County.
The Friday update from the Montana Department of Health and Human Services (DPHHS) shows nine additional COVID-19 related deaths have been confirmed.
The DPPHS update also notes 28 new deaths are being reported across Montana with 17 occurring in November and 11 in October.
A total of 170 COVID-19 related deaths have now been recorded in Missoula County.
The Montana COVID-19 tracking website shows an additional 112 COVID-19 cases along with 723 active cases on Friday.
A statewide report was not issued Thursday due to the Veterans Day holiday.
The Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) is reporting 39 of the new cases were recorded on Thursday.
MCCHD also reports there are 38 COVID-19 related hospitalizations including 15 county residents.
Missoula County has seen 16,951 confirmed COVID-19 cases including 16,058 recoveries and 170deaths.
There are 69,887 county residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 67% of the eligible population.
