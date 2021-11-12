9 additional COVID-19 deaths confirmed in Flathead County

KALISPELL — Several additional COVID-19 related deaths are being reported in Flathead County.

The Friday update from the Montana Department of Health and Human Services (DPHHS) shows nine additional COVID-19 related deaths have been confirmed.

The DPPHS update also notes 28 new deaths are being reported across Montana with 17 occurring in November and 11 in October.

There have now been a total of 189 COVID-19 related deaths recorded in Flathead County.

The Montana COVID-19 tracking website shows an additional 83 COVID-19 cases along with 489 active cases on Friday.

Flathead County has seen 20,162 confirmed COVID-19 cases including 19,484 recoveries and 189 deaths.

There are 41,201 county residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 46% of the eligible population.

