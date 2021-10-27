Watch
Additional Yellowstone County COVID-19 death reported, total reaches 402

(MTN News graphic)
Posted at 3:17 PM, Oct 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-27 17:17:54-04

BILLINGS - RiverStone Health reported Wednesday an additional Yellowstone County resident has died from COVID-19, pushing the county death toll due to the virus to at least 402.

A woman in her 60s died Wednesday in a Billings hospital of COVID-19 related illness, the public health agency said in a press release. She was vaccinated and had underlying medical conditions.

COVID-19 vaccines are available at local medical clinics and pharmacies.

RiverStone Health will hold a free, walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Nov. 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the main campus, 123 S. 27th St., in the four-story building.

A limited number of vaccination appointments are available from the RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic, phone 406.247.3382. More vaccination information is posted at covid.riverstonehealth.org.

RiverStone Health is offering at no charge:

· First and second doses of Pfizer vaccine to people age 12 and older.

· First and second doses of Moderna and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine to people age 18 and older.

· Third doses of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines to immune-compromised people.

· Booster shots of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Drive-through testing

RiverStone Health and St. Vincent Healthcare provide free drive-through COVID-19 tests from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays at St. Vincent Healthcare parking lot M, at North 28th Street and 11th Avenue North. The test site is closed from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. daily. Tests are available to people age five and older who have symptoms of COVID-19 or had close contact with a person who tested positive. St. Vincent Healthcare will provide lab results to those tested within 48 hours.

The outdoor test site may close during inclement weather.

