Butte accepting people from other counties for COVID-19 vaccinations

BUTTE - Butte has plenty of doses but fewer people coming in to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

Its latest vaccination clinic is now open to anyone wanting a shot.

“We have been given the ok to lift the residency restrictions, so we’re able to vaccinate people from anywhere now,” said Operations Manager Diane Regan.

While Butte has more than 34 percent of the population vaccinated, recent clinics have seen declining numbers. This is likely due to people having the option of getting vaccinated at their local pharmacy, and there are many who are resistant to getting the vaccine.

“We’re going to try to do an advertising campaign to try to explain things a little bit better for people to understand why the vaccine is a good thing. Hopefully, people will accept the idea and will feel more comfortable about getting the vaccine,” said Regan.

Organizers of the weekly vaccination clinics at the Butte Civic Center will try to change their hours to make it more convenient for those who have not be vaccinated yet.

“Hoping to get the 16 and 17 year olds in after school with their parents, hoping to get people when they get off work or work a different shift that aren’t available during the day on Wednesdays,” she said.

And while there are still many vaccinations to be done, health officials say they’ve really come a long way since these clinics began back in December.

“There’s been a lot of things that have happened, there’s been a lot of sick people, there’s been a lot of people that recovered and now we’re getting a lot of people vaccinated. So, you know, it’s one step at a time, but it’s something I’ll never forget—none of us will,” said Regan.

As of Tuesday only 300 people signed up for a clinic that has 1,100 doses available this Wednesday. Walk-in appointments will be accepted for the clinic that runs from noon to 6 p.m.