Butte giving away at-home COVID-19 test kits

BUTTE — People in Butte can now get free at-home COVID-19 test kits.

Officials with the Butte Health Department will be at the Butte Plaza Mall once a week to give away one test kit per household.

Each kit contains two COVID-19 tests.

The health department wants to make it faster and more convenient for people to get results by giving away the at-home test kits.

“Tests have been pretty tough to get your hands on lately and they’re relatively expensive. They're just under $30 I think for a test kit if you purchase one. So, these tests are free of charge and it's convenient for people to have them at home to be able to test,” said Butte Health Department Operations Manager Diane Regan.

Free tests will be distributed every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. until supplies run out.