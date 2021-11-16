Butte-Silver Bow Health Department announces 2 new COVID-19 fatalities

Butte - The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department confirmed Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, two additional COVID-19 fatalities in Butte-Silver Bow. These individuals range in age from 50s to 70s.

Butte-Silver Bow had 71 active cases of COVID-19 – with 20% of those cases ages 11 and younger. The median age for all active cases is 35.

According to epidemiologist Amanda Marinovich, we have a test positivity rate of 3.95 percent and a 7-day average of 36.33 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population. The number of cases per week continues to decline, with 77 cases for the previous epi week. However, Butte-Silver Bow’s transmission rate remains high. It is recommended that we continue to use mitigation strategies such as mask-wearing and social distancing when in public spaces.

The eligible population is larger due to the approval of the pediatric vaccine, therefore our percentage of fully immunized individuals dropped from 66% to 60%. However, the number of individuals getting vaccinated continues to grow.

The Health Department continues to hold vaccine clinics for the eligible population. The currently scheduled clinics are as follows:

• Wednesday, Nov. 17 at the Health Department from 4:30 to 7:00 - Pediatrics, ages 5-11

• Friday, Nov. 20 at the Winter Bazaar and Trade Show at the Civic Center 10:00 to 2:00 – Pediatrics, ages 5-11 as well as boosters for eligible adults

• Monday, Nov. 22 at the Health Department 9:00 to 4:00 – Pediatrics, ages 5-11

• Tuesday, Nov. 23 at the Health Department 9:30 to 3:30 – boosters for eligible adults