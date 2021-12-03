Butte-Silver Bow Health Department confirms eight new COVID-19 fatalities

BUTTE - The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department confirmed eight additional COVID-19 fatalities in Butte-Silver Bow on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. These members of the community range in age from late-40s to mid-80s.

"Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of all loved ones we have lost to this disease," officials said.

From the press release:

"Earlier this week, this first case of Omicron was identified in the U.S. This individual had mild symptoms that are improving, according to the CDC. The variant has not yet been found in Montana. Although there is much speculation in the media, little is known about the new “Variant of Concern”. Experts believe that the tools we have to reduce severity and spread, including vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, and proper sanitation should remain effective against this variant. This department recommends that we remain vigilant, however, this is not a cause for additional panic."

"Although children are less susceptible to severe illness from COVID-19, they are more likely to spread it to family members and loved ones who are at high risk of severe illness and death. This is why it is vitally important to get our eligible children vaccinated against the SARS-CoV-2 virus."

Pediatric COVID-19 vaccines are available by appointment at:

• Butte-Silver Bow Health Department (406-497-5008)

• Rocky Mountain Clinic/SCL Health Medical Group (406-496-3600)

• Southwest MT Community Health Center (406-723-4075)

• Walgreen’s Pharmacy (406-782-5471)

• Walmart Pharmacy (406-494-1420)

• vaccines.gov

Upcoming Vaccine Clinics:

• Butte Plaza Mall, Sat. Dec. 4th: 10-12 pm

• Butte Plaza Mall, Sat. Dec. 18th: 10-1 pm

Other Communicable Diseases:

E. Coli: We have been seeing several cases of Enteropathogenic E. Coli, but have not yet been able to link them to a common source. If you have been experiencing unusual GI symptoms, please see a physician or a provider.

RSV: This has been a bad season for RSV. If your child has a cough, please keep them out of school or daycare and get them tested if possible. This virus can be serious or fatal in young children.

