Butte-Silver Bow Health Department confirms one new COVID-19 fatality

BUTTE - The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department announced Monday one additional COVID-19 fatality in ButteSilver Bow.

The fatality involves a female in her 70’s, according to Health Officer Karen Sullivan. The fatality means 104 Butte-Silver Bow residents have died from COVID-19 illness since the first local COVID illness was announced on March 13, 2020.

Sullivan said a recent review by Health Department epidemiologist Amanda Marinovich on county fatalities shows the age range of local vaccinated individuals who died from COVID-19 is 65 to 93, while the age range of local unvaccinated individuals who died from the virus is 29 to 91.

“The review shows the vaccine has been effective and lowered risk for fatality in our younger population,” Marinovich said.

The county saw 140 newly confirmed cases during the epidemiological week of Oct. 23-29, with the county averaging 20 newly confirmed cases per day during the epi-week. COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population stands at 55.52. The median age of the cases during the epi-week was 33.

The CDC continues to list the county’s transmission rate as high, with accompanying guidance saying that masks should be worn in public indoor settings.

According to Sullivan, as of Monday morning, Butte-Silver Bow had 94 active cases of COVID-19 – with 12 of those cases ages 17 or younger. Moving later into the day into the late afternoon, 14 newly confirmed cases had been added.

A COVID-19 and influenza vaccination clinic is being held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Health Department, 25 W. Front St. Those seeing first shots, second shots and booster shots of Pfizer, Moderna and J&J are asked to enter the Health Department from the west side. Those seeking an influenza vaccine or a combined COVID-19/influenza vaccine are asked to call 497-5008 to make an appointment. Those with appointments are asked to use the department’s main north-side entrance.

Sullivan said the department is awaiting federal guidance on the administration of pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations. Planning for school-based clinics has begun with area school administrators, Sullivan said, though pediatric COVID-19 vaccines will also likely be available through pediatrician offices.

Sixty-six percent of eligible Butte-Silver Bow residents are vaccinated.

