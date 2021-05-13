Watch
Butte-Silver Bow Health department preparing for mass vaccination clinic for 12-15 year olds

Taylor Vinson
Posted at 3:43 PM, May 13, 2021
BUTTE — Preparations are underway for a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic for younger people in Butte-Silver Bow.

"It is for anyone 12 and up. We’re also giving second shots that day so it’s a first shot clinic and a second shot clinic so it should be a busy day," said Diane Regan, Operations Division Director for the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department

Right now, there have been 200 sign-ups for the mass vaccination clinic.

Roughly 100 of those signed up are within the age bracket of 12 to 15.

Regan says that the health department has a lot of vaccines available and encourages parents to bring their children.

The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department was approved to use the Pfizer vaccination for those kids aged 12 to 15 years old.

The FDA and CDC authorized the use of the Pfizer vaccine in the 12-15 age group.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, children aged 0-19 represented 15.8% of COVID cases in Montana. Per 100,000 children, 6752.7 children had contracted COVID-19.

Regan encourages parents to call the health department to talk with one of their nurses or call their primary care provider to ask any questions about the vaccination.

"It would be nice to get the kids vaccinated so we can go into a normal school year next year," Regan said.

